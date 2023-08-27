North Korea Allows Citizens' Return From Overseas With One Week Quarantine

North Korea Allows Citizens' Return From Overseas With One Week Quarantine

Aug. 27, 2023, 7:55 a.m.

North Korea has ended its ban on citizens returning to the country that was started during the coronavirus pandemic.

The North's ruling Workers' Party newspaper Rodong Sinmun reported on Sunday an announcement by The State Emergency Epidemic Prevention Headquarters.

The decision was likely made because the pandemic situation has eased.

The newspaper says citizens who return will undergo medical observation at quarantine wards for one week.

North Korea has been maintaining strict border controls during the coronavirus pandemic.

But Pyongyang resumed flights to and from Beijing and Vladivostok in Russia's Far East this month, ending a three-and-a-half-year suspension.

More than 100 North Koreans boarded a flight to Pyongyang at an airport in Beijing on Tuesday.

A South Korean intelligence organization says that Pyongyang is easing border controls to help revitalize economy.

Observers say that prolonged international sanctions have weakened its economy and strict pandemic protocols have dealt it an additional blow.

Agencies

NTB’s Livelihood Project Wins PATA Awards
Aug 27, 2023
Japanese Embassy In China On High Alert Over Treated Water Release
Aug 27, 2023
Finance Minister Dr. Mahat elected GEF Vice Chairperson
Aug 26, 2023
UNSC Members Condemns North Korea's Second Satellite To Launch Military Satellite
Aug 26, 2023
Xi, Modi Agree To Seek Peaceful Solution In Disputed Border Areas
Aug 26, 2023

More on International

Japanese Embassy In China On High Alert Over Treated Water Release By Agencies 13 hours, 3 minutes ago
UNSC Members Condemns North Korea's Second Satellite To Launch Military Satellite By Agencies 1 day, 12 hours ago
Xi, Modi Agree To Seek Peaceful Solution In Disputed Border Areas By Agencies 1 day, 12 hours ago
BRICS Summit Concluded With 94 Point Document By Agencies 2 days, 13 hours ago
Niger’s Rebels Leader Allows Mali, Burkina Faso Armies To Enter By Agencies 2 days, 13 hours ago
UNSC To Hold Emergency Meeting On North Korea's Latest Launch By Agencies 2 days, 13 hours ago

The Latest

NEA Added 3,100 Circuit Kilometers Of Power Transmission Lines In Nine Years By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 27, 2023
UTHL's 15th Annual General Meeting: Flying High By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 27, 2023
NTB’s Livelihood Project Wins PATA Awards By Agencies Aug 27, 2023
Nepal Beat Hong Kong And Lift Quadrangular Series trophy By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 27, 2023
Weather Forecast: Partially To Generally Cloudy Throughout Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 27, 2023
American Senator Hollen To Visit Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 26, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 03, August.18,2023 (Bhadra,01. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 02, August.04,2023 (Shrawan,21. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 01, July.21,2023 (Shrawan,05. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 21, June.30,2023 (Ashad,15. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75