Startup Policy Should Be Announced And Implemented: Chandra Prasad Dhakal

Startup Policy Should Be Announced And Implemented: Chandra Prasad Dhakal

Aug. 29, 2023, 7:42 a.m.

Chandra Prasad Dhakal, President of the FNCCI, informed that this is a campaign to promote entrepreneurship and startup businesses. "Startup policy should be announced and implemented soon as it would define the startups because lack of clear identification of startups has hindered the execution of the startups-friendly policy announced by the government," he said.

Addressing the two day conference 'Nepal Startup Nation 2030' – two-day conference, Dhakal said public-private partnership in arranging capital and policy for startups and develop startup ecosystem would be more impactful.

Organized by the Ministry of Industries, Commerce and Supplies (MoICS), the FNCCI, University Grants Commission (UGC), PUM Netherlands, ICIMOD and Antarprerana Pvt. Ltd, the two day conference aim to promote start up in Nepal.

"We believe that the startups would utilise domestic resources and raw materials and create employment for local people that will help local as well as the national economy," said Dhakal

According to The Rising Nepal Daily, this mission is based on the government's vision of making Nepal a middle-income country by 2030 and National Economic Transformation 2030 agenda promoted by the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI) which was endorsed by the government last year. First step towards the achievement of this goal is the promotion and development of startups. This consortium of partners has a goal to develop 10,000 startups and create 100,000 entrepreneurs by 2030.

Addressing the conference, Minister for Industry, Commerce and Supplies, Ramesh Rijal, said that he expected stronger collaborations with the private sector and other concerned organisations in promoting startups.

Likewise, Pim De Bokx, PUM Programme Manager of PUM Netherlands, suggested backing the people who are struggling to become an entrepreneur. "Make plan and take action. Only planning doesn't work," he said.

Similarly, Izabella Koziell, Deputy Director General of ICIMOD, said that if right policy framework and resources are in place, startups can do wonders. However, she suggested the businesses not just to earn profit but also think about the planet. According to Juna Mathema, Chairperson of Startup and Innovation Forum at the FNCCI, there is urgency to ignite the spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely To Occur At Few Places Of Hilly Regions
Aug 29, 2023
Promoters Of Upper Tamakoshi Have Paid For Their Right Shares
Aug 28, 2023
Nepal Airlines Is Flying To Hong Kong And Delhi From Bhairahawa
Aug 28, 2023
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Or Lightings Is Likely At Few Places Of Lumbnini, Gandaki, Bagmati And Koshi Provinces
Aug 28, 2023
NEA Added 3,100 Circuit Kilometers Of Power Transmission Lines In Nine Years
Aug 27, 2023

More on Economy

Promoters Of Upper Tamakoshi Have Paid For Their Right Shares By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 13 hours, 37 minutes ago
NEA Added 3,100 Circuit Kilometers Of Power Transmission Lines In Nine Years By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 18 hours ago
UTHL's 15th Annual General Meeting: Flying High By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 21 hours ago
Finance Minister Dr. Mahat elected GEF Vice Chairperson By Agencies 2 days, 23 hours ago
IBN Approves Four Hydropower Projects By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 23 hours ago
Nepal's Electricity Bill will be tabled to Parliament Soon: Minister Basnet By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 23 hours ago

The Latest

Turkey's Erdogan Will Likely Visit Russia To Discuss Grain Deal With Putin By Agencies Aug 29, 2023
US, China Agree To New Trade Dialogue By Agencies Aug 29, 2023
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely To Occur At Few Places Of Hilly Regions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 29, 2023
Inflation In Nepal: A New Challenge By Shanker Man Singh Aug 28, 2023
Nepal Airlines Is Flying To Hong Kong And Delhi From Bhairahawa By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 28, 2023
Russian Claims Ukrainian Forces Suffer Heavy Loss In Last Week By Agencies Aug 28, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 03, August.18,2023 (Bhadra,01. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 02, August.04,2023 (Shrawan,21. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 01, July.21,2023 (Shrawan,05. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 21, June.30,2023 (Ashad,15. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75