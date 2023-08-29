Turkey's Erdogan Will Likely Visit Russia To Discuss Grain Deal With Putin

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to visit Russia to persuade his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to return to the agreement that had allowed Ukrainian grain exports via the Black Sea.

A spokesperson for Turkey's ruling Justice and Development Party, or AK Party, said on Monday that Erdogan is scheduled to visit the southern Russian city of Sochi soon.

The spokesperson said, "there may be developments and new stages may be reached" regarding the deal. Concerns have grown about a possible food crisis since July, when Russia withdrew from the agreement that had been brokered by Turkey and the United Nations.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday that a meeting between Putin and Erdogan will take place soon. He added that the Kremlin will make an official announcement in due time.

Peskov reiterated that smooth exports of farm product from Russia must be ensured. He said a resumption of Ukraine grain shipments depends on whether the "promises and obligations that were made to the Russian side" will be fulfilled.

Turkish officials suggested that the foreign ministers of the two countries could hold discussions to set the stage for the summit meeting.