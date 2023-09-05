North Korea's Kim Plans To Travel To Russia For Summit With Putin

North Korea's Kim Plans To Travel To Russia For Summit With Putin

Sept. 5, 2023, 7:23 a.m.

The New York Times says North Korean leader Kim Jong Un plans to travel to Russia to discuss with President Vladimir Putin the possibility of the North supplying weapons to Russia.

Citing senior US officials and other sources, the newspaper reported on Monday that Kim plans to travel to Vladivostok later this month, likely by train.

Kim and Putin are expected to attend the Eastern Economic Forum, which is scheduled to run from September 10 to 13 in the Far Eastern Russian city.

In apparent preparations for Kim's trip, about 20 North Korean officials, including some who oversee leadership security protocol, reportedly traveled from Pyongyang to Vladivostok by train, then flew to Moscow, in August.

The newspaper quoted the sources as saying "Putin wants Kim to agree to send Russia artillery shells and antitank missiles."

They also said "Kim would like Russia to provide North Korea with advanced technology for satellites and nuclear-powered submarines" and "Kim is also seeking food aid."

A White House spokesperson said last Wednesday that Kim and Putin had exchanged letters, pledging to increase bilateral cooperation.

White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby expressed concerns that Russia and North Korea have been negotiating a possible arms deal.

Agencies

India Puts Moon Rover To 'Sleep' After Successful Mission
Sep 04, 2023
Despite UN Sanctions, Russia And North Korea Further Strengthen Their Bilateral Relations
Sep 04, 2023
Erdogan Expected To Call On Putin To Return To Black Sea Grain Deal
Sep 04, 2023
North Korea Says Cruise Missile Launch Simulated Nuclear Strike
Sep 03, 2023
South Korea Says North Korea Launched Cruise Missiles Toward Yellow Sea
Sep 02, 2023

More on International

Russia-Turkey Summit Fails To Revive Black Sea Grain Deal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 24 minutes ago
Despite UN Sanctions, Russia And North Korea Further Strengthen Their Bilateral Relations By Agencies 1 day, 3 hours ago
Erdogan Expected To Call On Putin To Return To Black Sea Grain Deal By Agencies 1 day, 3 hours ago
Zelenskyy Expected To Attend UN Meetings In New York In Person By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago
North Korea Says Cruise Missile Launch Simulated Nuclear Strike By Agencies 2 days, 1 hour ago
Russia: New ICBM Deployed For 'Combat Duty' By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

Rights Of The Rivers Of Nepal: A Concept By Govinda Sharma Pokharel Sep 05, 2023
NEA Installs 11,500 Smart Street Lights Under The City Bright Program By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 05, 2023
Nepal’s Asia Cup Journey Came To And After Defeat Against India By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 05, 2023
Weather Forecast: Moderate Rain Thunder And Lightning Is Likely In Gandaki, Karnali And Sudur Paschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 05, 2023
Most Able? By Hemang Dixit Sep 04, 2023
Chinese Ambassador And Health Minister Hold Meeting By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 04, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 03, August.18,2023 (Bhadra,01. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 02, August.04,2023 (Shrawan,21. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 01, July.21,2023 (Shrawan,05. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 21, June.30,2023 (Ashad,15. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75