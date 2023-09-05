Russia-Turkey Summit Fails To Revive Black Sea Grain Deal

Russia-Turkey Summit Fails To Revive Black Sea Grain Deal

Sept. 5, 2023, 7:30 a.m.

A summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has failed to bring Russia back into an agreement that had allowed Ukrainian grain exports via the Black Sea.

After the talks on Monday in the southern Russian city of Sochi, Putin told reporters that Moscow will be ready to consider reviving the deal, but only if all agreements on lifting curbs on Russian farm exports are implemented.

Erdogan said work must continue to be done to narrow the gaps. He added that he believes a solution can be reached in a short period of time, based on new proposals put forth by his government and the United Nations.

He also said Ukraine needs to soften its approaches in order for it to be possible for joint steps to be taken with Russia.

Ukraine is one of the world's top grain exporters. The latest failure to revive the grain deal could lead to concerns over a possible food crisis.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

NEA Installs 11,500 Smart Street Lights Under The City Bright Program
Sep 05, 2023
Nepal’s Asia Cup Journey Came To And After Defeat Against India
Sep 05, 2023
Weather Forecast: Moderate Rain Thunder And Lightning Is Likely In Gandaki, Karnali And Sudur Paschim Provinces
Sep 05, 2023
Chinese Ambassador And Health Minister Hold Meeting
Sep 04, 2023
Weather Forecast: Moderate Rain Is Likely At Few Places of Madhesh And Bagmati Provinces
Sep 04, 2023

More on International

North Korea's Kim Plans To Travel To Russia For Summit With Putin By Agencies 3 hours, 31 minutes ago
Despite UN Sanctions, Russia And North Korea Further Strengthen Their Bilateral Relations By Agencies 1 day, 3 hours ago
Erdogan Expected To Call On Putin To Return To Black Sea Grain Deal By Agencies 1 day, 3 hours ago
Zelenskyy Expected To Attend UN Meetings In New York In Person By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago
North Korea Says Cruise Missile Launch Simulated Nuclear Strike By Agencies 2 days, 1 hour ago
Russia: New ICBM Deployed For 'Combat Duty' By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

Rights Of The Rivers Of Nepal: A Concept By Govinda Sharma Pokharel Sep 05, 2023
NEA Installs 11,500 Smart Street Lights Under The City Bright Program By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 05, 2023
Nepal’s Asia Cup Journey Came To And After Defeat Against India By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 05, 2023
Weather Forecast: Moderate Rain Thunder And Lightning Is Likely In Gandaki, Karnali And Sudur Paschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 05, 2023
Most Able? By Hemang Dixit Sep 04, 2023
Chinese Ambassador And Health Minister Hold Meeting By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 04, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 03, August.18,2023 (Bhadra,01. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 02, August.04,2023 (Shrawan,21. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 01, July.21,2023 (Shrawan,05. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 21, June.30,2023 (Ashad,15. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75