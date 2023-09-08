Nepal's Civil Service Day Today

Civil Service Day is being celebrated on today with various programs. Even though 60 years have been completed since the formation of civil service in Nepal, this day has been formally celebrated only from 22nd August 2062.

Civil Service Day has been celebrated every year since the government led by then Prime Minister Tank Prasad Acharya introduced the Civil Service Act on 22nd August 2013.

About 83,000 civil servants are currently employed. On the occasion of the day, the Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration is organizing various programs today.

Prabhatferi is being held this morning on the occasion of the day and civil servants are being honored and awarded on the same occasion.