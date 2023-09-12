Samsung Electronics Global President pays courtesy call on President Paudel

Sept. 12, 2023, 7:37 a.m.

Samsung Electronics Global President, Seung Hee Park on Monday paid a courtesy call on President Ramchandra Paudel.

During the meeting held at Sheetal Niwas, President Paudel praised the development made by Republic of Korea and enquired about different aspects of information technology.

On the occasion, Park briefed President Paudel about Samsung Company's various activities including the industries that could be operated in Nepal, high-level information technology related training to Nepali students under its corporate social responsibility and possible cooperation between Samsung Company and Nepal in near future.

Vice-Chairmen of Samsung Electronics, Hyung Gyu Lee and Sung Jun Park, Managing Director Hyun Lee, Ambassador of South Korea to Nepal, Park Tae-Young, and Chairperson of Golchha Group, Shekhar Golchha, among others were present in the meeting.

Information was shared that Golchha Group has brought a television factory based on Samsung Company's technology in Nawalparasi district from last April.

The television factory could produce 100,000 television sets in a year while running at full-capacity, shared Global President Park.

Likewise, it was shared on the occasion that two-year programme has been launched participating 100 students at Pulchowk Engineering Campus under Samsung Technology Transfer Programme.

President Paudel expressed his happiness about the programme related to the technology transfer, TV to be produced from factory and employment created from the TV factory.

