'Quad' Top Diplomats Agree On Opposition To Unilateral Change Of Status Quo

Sept. 23, 2023, 7:59 a.m.

The top diplomats from Japan, the United States, Australia and India have confirmed their countries' opposition to any unilateral attempts to change the status quo in the Indo-Pacific region.

The four diplomats met in New York on Friday within the framework of the so-called Quad for security cooperation.

In attendance were Japan's new Foreign Minister Kamikawa Yoko, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and India's External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

The four reiterated in a joint statement their "steadfast commitment" to a free and open Indo-Pacific. They pledged to strongly oppose any one-sided attempts to change the status quo.

The four diplomats urged all members of the United Nations to abide by resolutions that prohibit arms trade with North Korea.

The Quad's next foreign minister's meeting will be held in Japan next year.

Kamikawa later held separate talks with Jaishankar, telling him that Japan wants to further advance a strategic partnership with India.

The two pledged to make progress on a project to lay a high-speed rail network in India, using Japan's Shinkansen bullet train technology.

Kamikawa, who assumed her post last week, spoke to reporters after the talks.

She said she met 16 of heads of state and counterparts in five days of her first trip abroad as foreign minister. She is confident to have cultivated personal relations with all of them.

Kamikawa also said she wants to look at big pictures as she manages diplomacy for Japan.

Agencies

