Global IME, Bottlers Nepal Signs Deal

Global IME Bank Limited and Bottlers Nepal Limited and Bottlers Nepal (Terai) Limited have signed a channel financing agreement.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by the bank and the concerned officers of Bottlers Nepal Limited and Bottlers Nepal (Terai) Limited to implement the agreement.

As per the agreement, the bank will provide channel financing facility to the official distributors to purchase the products of Bottlers Nepal and Bottlers Nepal (Terai), according to a press statement of Global IME Bank.

Official distributors of Bottlers Nepal and Bottlers Nepal (Terai) can get a loan facility from any branch of the bank under the channel financing programme. Ratna Raj Bajracharya, Chief Executive Officer of Global IME Bank, as well as Deepak Senthilnath, Managing Director of Bottlers Nepal Limited, as well as senior officials of both organisations were present in the event.

The bank has been showing its strong presence in financial activities by entering into such agreements with various organisations.

The Global IME Bank is a private sector commercial bank in Nepal with branch network in all 77 districts.

The bank is providing services to more than four million customers from about 1,150 service centres including 350 branch offices, 368 ATMs, 322 branchless banking points, 65 extension and revenue collection counters, and 3 foreign representative offices.