Biden Joins Aautoworkers On Picket Line In Michigan

Biden Joins Aautoworkers On Picket Line In Michigan

Sept. 27, 2023, 8:29 a.m.

Joe Biden has promised to be "the most pro-union president" in American history. On Tuesday, he did something that his predecessors have shied away from, joining a group of striking union members on the picket line in Michigan.

Workers at Ford, General Motors and Chrysler's parent company, Stellantis, walked off their jobs on September 15. The United Auto Workers union is demanding higher wages for them to keep up with the soaring cost of living. Biden said they deserve a contract that "sustains" the middle class.

Biden told the workers, "You made a lot of sacrifices, gave up a lot when the companies were in trouble. Now they are doing incredibly well. And guess what? You should be doing incredibly well, too."

Biden has pushed for more electric cars, saying they will create employment opportunities. However, the UAW says the transition will cost jobs. It has held off on joining other unions in endorsing Biden for reelection.

Michigan is a so-called swing state that can shift from backing one party to another in any election. Former President Donald Trump, the Republican frontrunner in the 2024 presidential race, is planning to visit on Wednesday. He has said that Biden's push to electrify vehicles will "annihilate" the industry and that the president is "stabbing" autoworkers in the back.

Agencies

Prime Minister Prachanda To Held Meeting With Officials Of Tibetan Autonomous Region In Lhasa
Sep 27, 2023
World Tourism Day Today
Sep 27, 2023
North Korea Accuses US Of Creating An 'Asian NATO'
Sep 27, 2023
Prime Minister Prachanda Pays Tribute To Mao Zedong
Sep 26, 2023
Biden Meets Pacific Island Leaders
Sep 26, 2023

More on International

North Korea Accuses US Of Creating An 'Asian NATO' By Agencies 3 hours, 51 minutes ago
Biden Meets Pacific Island Leaders By Agencies 1 day, 4 hours ago
Russia Claims Its Ka-52, Mi-28 Helicopters Destroyed Some Ukrainian Troops Base By Agencies 2 days, 4 hours ago
Ukraine Missile Hits Russian Black Sea Fleet Headquarters n Sevastopol By Agencies 3 days, 4 hours ago
Xi Expresses Support For Resumption Of China, Japan, South Korea Summits By Agencies 3 days, 4 hours ago
'Quad' Top Diplomats Agree On Opposition To Unilateral Change Of Status Quo By Agencies 4 days, 4 hours ago

The Latest

British Council IELTS Launches One Skill Retake In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 27, 2023
Prime Minister Prachanda To Held Meeting With Officials Of Tibetan Autonomous Region In Lhasa By Agencies Sep 27, 2023
World Tourism Day Today By Agencies Sep 27, 2023
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely In Hilly Regions Of Bagmati, Koshi And Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 27, 2023
Nepal’s Petroleum Products Import Declined, LPG Also Declined By 2. 91 Million Kg By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 26, 2023
Industrialized Nations Should Raise The Price Of Carbon Trading: Finance Minister Dr. Mahat By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 26, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 04, September.08,2023 (Bhadra,22. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 03, August.18,2023 (Bhadra,01. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 02, August.04,2023 (Shrawan,21. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 01, July.21,2023 (Shrawan,05. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75