US Republicans Pursue Biden Impeachment

Republicans in the US House of Representatives promised that as soon as they had a majority they would try to impeach President Joe Biden. They have started to make their case, but they are struggling to come up with evidence.

On Thursday, members of the House Oversight Committee convened their first meeting in the inquiry.

Republicans are focused on Biden's conduct even before he entered the Oval Office. They allege that his son, Hunter, tried in his business dealings to benefit from the family name. And they say the president profited from that.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer said, "He lied by telling the American people that there was an absolute wall between his official government duties and his personal life. Let's be clear. There was no wall."

Democrats say their rivals have no proof that the president did anything wrong. Even the witnesses the Republicans called say they have little to support their case.

Other lawmakers are focused on trying to agree on funding that would avoid a government shutdown. That has led the president to question Republican priorities.

Republicans narrowly control the House and may not have enough votes to support an impeachment. Democrats hold the majority in the Senate, and members on both sides of that chamber are skeptical about the inquiry.