Today Is International Day Of Older Persons

Today is United Nations International Day of Older Persons. The 33rd United Nations International Day of Older Persons 2023 is being observed across the world with the theme 'Fulfilling the promises of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights for Older Person: Across Generations, on Monday. The United Nations has started celebrating the International Day of Older Persons on October 1 every year since 1990, with the aim of promoting respect and rights of senior citizens.

The Ministry of Women, Children and Senior Citizens, National Women Commission, provincial, local governments and the National Federation of Senior Citizens have organised various programmes for the promotion of the rights and interests of senior citizens.

Issuing a press statement on Sunday, the National Human Rights Commission expressed best wishes to all the senior citizens on this occasion.

It is estimated that there are 760 million people over the age of 60 in the world. According to Nepal census, 2021, the population of senior citizens in Nepal is 2,977,318. It is estimated that this number will reach 2 billion by 2050 due to the improvement in the average life expectancy. The increase in the average life expectancy of senior citizens is positive, but the problem of senior citizens is increasing day by day globally and it has become a challenge, the commission stated.