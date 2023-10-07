India will invest 4000 crore rupees in Nepal, Raxaul-Kathmandu railway will be built in 5 years

The Raxaul-Kathmandu railway line will be ready in Nepal in 5 years at an estimated cost of Rs 4,000 crore by India. In the future, this railway will connect India’s border town of Raxaul with Nepal’s capital, Kathmandu.

Prepared a detailed project report

The Detailed Project Report (DPR) prepared by the Konkan Railway estimates that the construction of this railway line will cost Rs 4,000 crore. Government of India has already agreed to provide full financial subsidy for the construction of this railway project.

The total distance from Raxaul to Kathmandu is 170.96 km.

Raxaul-Virganj-Belhwa-Manharwa-Sapahi Bazar-Nijgarh-Makwanpur-Dyal-Shikharpur-Sisneri-Satikhel and Chobhar stations are proposed to be built on the Raxaul-Kathmandu railway line. The DPR states that the total distance from Raxaul to Kathmandu is 170.96 km.

There will be a single line from Raxaul to Shikharpur and a double line from Shikharpur to Chobhar Kathmandu.

In which a single line will be built from Raxaul to Shikharpur and a double line from Shikharpur to Chobhar Kathmandu. In the DPR, single line is 90.065 km and double line is 46.725 km. A double line route from Shikharpur to Kathmandu is proposed to have most of the tunnels and multi-storied bridges.

Tunnels will be constructed at 31 places

According to the detailed project report, tunnels will be constructed at 31 locations along this entire railway route, with a total length of 40.865 km. will happen The report also mentions the construction of 18 major bridges, 101 mid-level bridges and 122 minor bridges between Raxaul and Kathmandu.

It is proposed to construct two overhead and 17 underpasses on the entire railway line.

It is proposed to construct two overhead and 17 underpasses on the entire railway line. The entire railway line will be electric, on which passenger trains will run for a distance of 120 km. can move at a speed of The maximum speed limit of goods train is kept at 80 kmph.

