Death Toll From Hamas Attacks And Israel Military Strikes Exceeds 1,000

Death Toll From Hamas Attacks And Israel Military Strikes Exceeds 1,000

Oct. 9, 2023, 8:22 a.m.

The combined death toll from attacks on Israel by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas and retaliatory strikes by the Israeli military has climbed above 1,000.

Israeli media outlets report that Hamas attacks have left at least 600 people dead and more than 2,000 others wounded in Israel. The attacks include Saturday's rocket barrages and militant assaults in Israeli communities.

Reuters news agency reports it was "the deadliest day for Israel since the 1973 war."

Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, said on Sunday that it has succeeded in sending more fighters into Israel and that they are destroying enemy targets.

The Israeli military said its troops have neutralized hundreds of Hamas terrorists. But it admitted that fighting was still underway in southern Israel and elsewhere.

The Israeli military is also continuing airstrikes in Gaza, saying its troops are attacking Hamas terrorist facilities.

Health authorities in Gaza said on Sunday that Israeli military strikes have killed 413 people.

Israel says many of its soldiers and civilians have been abducted and held hostage. It says it is evacuating residents from communities near Gaza and has deployed tens of thousands of troops in areas close to the territory.

Analysts are closely watching whether Israel will launch a ground invasion.

More than 2,200 people, including civilians, died on the Palestinian side when Israeli ground troops invaded Gaza in 2014.

Agencies

Death toll from Hamas onslaught passes 600, over 100 kidnapped, as Israel strikes Gaza
Oct 08, 2023
15th Meeting Of Nepal-India Consultative Group Concludes
Oct 08, 2023
Putin Stresses Stronger Ties With Allies On His Birthday
Oct 08, 2023
Israel Vows To Destroy Hamas After Surprise Attack
Oct 08, 2023
Biden Says Meeting With Xi Next Month In San Francisco 'A Possibility'
Oct 07, 2023

More on International

Death toll from Hamas onslaught passes 600, over 100 kidnapped, as Israel strikes Gaza By Agencies 12 hours, 38 minutes ago
Putin Stresses Stronger Ties With Allies On His Birthday By Agencies 1 day, 2 hours ago
Israel Vows To Destroy Hamas After Surprise Attack By Agencies 1 day, 2 hours ago
Focus Is On Putin's Potential Bid For Presidential Term As He Turns 71 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 2 hours ago
Biden Says Meeting With Xi Next Month In San Francisco 'A Possibility' By Agencies 2 days, 2 hours ago
Jailed Iranian Activist Narges Mohammadi Wins Nobel Peace Prize By Agencies 2 days, 15 hours ago

The Latest

China Is Ready To Import More Quality Agricultural Products From Nepal: Chinese Ambassador Chen By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 09, 2023
10 Nepalis Killed And One Mission In Hamas Terrorists Attack In Israel By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 09, 2023
Weather Forecast: Moderate Rain With Thunder Is Likely To Occur Af Few Places Of Gandaki, Madhesh And Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 09, 2023
Nepal Should Stand With Israel Against Terrorists Attack By Keshab Poudel Oct 08, 2023
Recent Visit To Mansarovar, Kailash, And Lhasa: Some Experiences By Bishnu Dev Pant Oct 08, 2023
Nepal Could Make The Economy Stronger Through Mobilization Of Its Human Capital: ADB’s Former President Haruhiko Kuroda By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 08, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 05, September.29,2023 (Ashoj,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 04, September.08,2023 (Bhadra,22. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 03, August.18,2023 (Bhadra,01. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 02, August.04,2023 (Shrawan,21. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75