Weather Forecast: Light Rain Or Thunder Is Likely In Few Places of Hilly Region Of Gandaki And Kosi

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of the country and mainly fair in rest of the country . Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of the country. There is a possibility of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of the country.

