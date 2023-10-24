NEA Installs Smart Street Lights In Gwarko-Imadol-Sana Gaun-Lumbini in Lalitpur

Smart street lights have been installed along the main road in the stretch of Gwarko-Imadol-Sana Gaun-Lubhu-Lamatar in Lalitpur district under the 'Bright City Campaign'.

The Nepal Electricity Authority and Mahalaxmi Municipality partnered to install a total of 357 smart street lights on both sides of the road stretching 5 km, according to the Lalitpur Metropolitan City.

Authority's Executive Director Kulman Ghising and Municipality's Mayor Hari Govinda Shrestha inaugurated the highly modern street light amid a programme here today.

A contract was signed between the Authority and the Mahalakshmi Municipality regarding forging a partnership for the installation of such lights at Rs 21.6 million.

Of the total project cost, the Authority bore Rs 8.6 million and the Municipality shared the remaining of the cost. Altogether 62 new poles were installed for the smart lights while the rest of the lights were installed in the already existing poles.

Speaking in the inaugural, Executive Director Ghising shared that the electrification campaign running throughout the country would be completed within two years.

Under the campaign, each household in the country will have access to electricity.

According to him, electricity is being supplied to Mahalaxmi Municipality through the Lagankhel sub-station at present. Since the electricity line is long, complaints of 'tripping' were pouring in from consumers.

To address this problem, the Authority has already taken forward the process to build a substation at Sirutar.

He expressed that the Authority was willing to build a charging station at Lubhu if the Municipality would provide suitable land for the same.

Municipality Mayor Shrestha believed that smart street lights are expected to make road travel safe at night and enhance the beauty of the street.

Such street lights would be installed in more places in the Municipality, he informed. Each smart light has a capacity of 90-watt and the Municipality will pay for the fees of such lights, it was shared.