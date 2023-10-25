Israel, Palestinian Authority Clash At UN Security Council

Top diplomats of Israel and the Palestinian Authority have traded accusations at the UN Security Council, as fighting continues between Israel and Hamas.

At the ministerial session in New York on Tuesday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres reiterated his appeal for an "immediate humanitarian ceasefire."

He said this is necessary in order to ensure the easier and safer delivery of aid to the Gaza Strip and to facilitate the release of hostages held by Hamas militants.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Authority's Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki accused Israeli forces of targeting civilians in their "inhumane, unlawful and indiscriminate" attacks.

Maliki said the Israeli actions amounted to "collective punishment," his voice shaking with anger. He added that nothing can justify the killings of either Israeli or Palestinian civilians.

In response, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, who was accompanied by families of Israeli hostages, called the deadly raid by Hamas earlier this month a "massacre" that "will go down in history."

Declaring that "Hamas are the new Nazis," Cohen said that just as the civilized world united to defeat the Nazis, it must unite behind Israel to defeat Hamas. He added that destroying Hamas is Israel's right and duty.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed support for Israel, but added, "We know Hamas does not represent the Palestinian people." He said Palestinian civilians must be protected, and that "humanitarian pauses" to the fighting must be considered.

Blinken also expressed concern about the risk of a broader conflict in the Middle East. In an apparent warning to Iran, which is hostile to Israel, he said, "Don't throw fuel on the fire."