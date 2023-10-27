Israeli Army Kills 5 Hamas Commanders; Gallant: Israel Will Win, Next 75 Years Depend On It

Defense minister reiterates ground incursion coming, says troops ready; rockets target center, one starts fire at Petah Tikva home; Israel denies reports of fuel-for-captives deal

The Israel Defense Forces said Thursday that its airstrikes in the Gaza Strip during the day had killed five senior commanders in the Hamas terror group, as Defense Minister Yoav Gallant reiterated that a ground operation was looming and vowed to win the war, asserting that the country’s next 75 years largely depend on it.

The military also denied reports that Israel was set to agree for fuel to enter the besieged Palestinian enclave in exchange for the release of many hostages held by Hamas in the Strip.

The IDF has for several weeks been preparing a full-scale incursion aimed at rooting out the Gaza-ruling terror group following its murderous October 7 onslaught in southern Israel. It has pounded the Strip on an unprecedented scale in order to eliminate potential threats to ground troops once the order finally comes.

Palestinian terror group Hamas. (Mahmud Hams/AFP)

One airstrike on Thursday killed the deputy head of Hamas’s intelligence directorate, Shadi Barud, the military said. The IDF accused Barud of planning the October 7 massacre along with Hamas’s leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar. Barud previously served as a battalion commander in the Khan Younis area and held other roles in the terror group’s intelligence directorate, and “was responsible for planning numerous terror attacks against Israeli civilians,” the IDF said.

Another strike killed the head of Hamas’s North Khan Younis rocket array, Hassan al-Abdullah, according to the army, which added that fighter jets had struck and killed several more Hamas members and destroyed several sites belonging to the terror group throughout the day.

And in the evening, the military said it had killed three senior commanders in Hamas’s Daraj-Tuffah Battalion: the battalion’s commander, Rifaat Abbas; the deputy commander, Ibrahim Jadba; and a combat support commander, Tarek Maarouf. According to the IDF, the Daraj-Tuffah Battalion is part of Hamas’s Gaza City Brigade, which is “considered the most significant brigade of the Hamas terrorist organization.”

“The battalion’s operatives played a significant role in the invasion and murderous attack against Israel on October 7,” the IDF added.

The army published several videos showing the airstrikes that killed the senior Hamas members.

According to the IDF, the raid — led by the Givati infantry brigade and the 162nd Armored Division — was part of preparing the border area for the “next stages of the war.” Troops struck “numerous” terrorists, infrastructure and anti-tank guided missile launch positions, and “operated to prepare the battlefield,” the army said.

Soldiers returned to Israeli territory after the hours-long raid, the IDF added.

IDF Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said Thursday evening that the army would continue similar limited ground raids in Gaza, saying they would be carried out “tonight as well, and it will continue all the more forcefully in the coming days.”

He said the IDF was still carrying out “massive strikes” on the Gaza Strip, “from the air and sea,” focusing on killing senior Hamas members and those who participated in the October 7 assault.

Thursday saw multiple salvos of rockets aimed at central Israel, including the cities of Tel Aviv, Rishon Lezion, Bat Yam, Givatayim, Ramat Gan, Holon and others, as well as barrages targeting southern cities Ashdod, Ashkelon and Netivot, as well as largely evacuated Gaza border communities.

