Two Israeli Soldiers Killed In Gaza As Troops Take Hamas Post, Kill Commander and 50 Hamas Terrorists

Nov. 1, 2023, 9:31 a.m.

In a separate statement, relating to the same area of conflict, the IDF said that its ground troops had taken control of a Hamas “military stronghold” in western Jabaliya amid fierce fighting between ground troops and terror group operatives.

The IDF said infantry forces and tanks, led by the Givati Brigade, seized the compound. It included tunnels and rocket launching positions, as well as weapon storage sites, the IDF said.

The IDF said troops clashed with Hamas in the compound, killing “numerous” terrorists, and the Air Force struck sites and other operatives in the area. After capturing the site, troops located and later destroyed the entrances to tunnels as well as weapons.

It added that intelligence information was also obtained from the compound.

