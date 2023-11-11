Biden, Xi To Meet On November 15 In San Francisco, US Official Says

Biden, Xi To Meet On November 15 In San Francisco, US Official Says

Nov. 11, 2023, 8:31 a.m.

A senior US official said on Thursday President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping will hold a meeting on Wednesday on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco.

The meeting would be their first engagement in a year. The two leaders held talks in November last year when they attended a G20 summit in Indonesia.

The official says the leaders will discuss the strategic direction in US-China relations and the importance of maintaining dialogue, which involves military officials from both countries.

The official says they will also discuss global challenges, such as Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamic group Hamas, along with regional issues.

Other topics Biden and Xi are expected to discuss include human rights in China, Taiwan and the South China Sea, where China is stepping up its maritime activities.

The two countries have been making arrangements for the meeting. In late October, China's top diplomat Wang Yi visited Washington to pave the way for this summit.

The official stresses that the meeting is aimed at managing the competition between the two countries to avoid a risk of the rivalry veering into conflict.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Inflation Decreases Slightly To 7.50 Per Cent
Nov 11, 2023
Green Growth Advisory Service Set Up At FNCCI Secretariat
Nov 11, 2023
Tihar, Yampanchak And Dipawali 2023: Kag Tihar Today
Nov 11, 2023
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Or Thunder Is Likely To Occur In Karnali And Sudur Paschim
Nov 11, 2023
NPEA Announced Launching Of Agora With Suport From UNCDF
Nov 10, 2023

More on International

Israeli Troops Captured Key Hamas Outposts In Gaza City Friday, Killing Some 150 Terror Operatives By Agencies 2 hours, 24 minutes ago
Senior officials From Japan And China Discuss Possible Kishida-Xi Summit By Agencies 1 day, 1 hour ago
Netanyahu Says Israel Not Seeking To Displace Palestinians Or Rule Gaza Strip By Agencies 1 day, 1 hour ago
Israel Tells US No Gaza Truce Without Hostage Release By Agencies 3 days, 5 hours ago
‘Deepening Pressure’ On Hamas, Israeli Army Says Ground Forces Push Further Into Gaza City By Agencies 4 days, 2 hours ago
Israel’s Army Launches Widespread Strikes In Gaza As Ground Troops Divide Strip In Two By Agencies 5 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

Inflation Decreases Slightly To 7.50 Per Cent By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 11, 2023
Green Growth Advisory Service Set Up At FNCCI Secretariat By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 11, 2023
Tihar, Yampanchak And Dipawali 2023: Kag Tihar Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 11, 2023
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Or Thunder Is Likely To Occur In Karnali And Sudur Paschim By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 11, 2023
NPEA Announced Launching Of Agora With Suport From UNCDF By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 10, 2023
SAWTEE Organized A Workshop To Discuss Nepal-China Trade, Prospects And Challenges By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 10, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 07, November.10,2023 (Kartika,24. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 06, October.13,2023 (Ashoj,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 05, September.29,2023 (Ashoj,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 04, September.08,2023 (Bhadra,22. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75