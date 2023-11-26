Ukraine Says Russia Launched Largest Drone Attack

Ukraine's air force says Russia conducted its largest drone attack since the beginning of its invasion, targeting mainly the capital, Kyiv.

The air force said on Saturday that Russia launched 75 Iranian-made suicide drones against at least six areas, including Kyiv. It said 74 of them were destroyed by air defenses.

Ukraine's defense ministry said more than 60 drones were shot down over the capital and surrounding region.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said at least five people, including an 11-year-old child, were injured as falling debris from downed drones damaged several buildings.

The energy ministry said the assault caused power outages in 77 residential buildings and 120 other structures in Kyiv.

The attacks coincided with the day commemorating the 1932-33 famine known as the Holodomor, which was allegedly inflicted upon Ukraine by Soviet leader Joseph Stalin.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted in a social media post that Russia launched the attack on the day of the Holodomor commemoration. Zelenskyy called the attack an act of "willful terror." He added that Russia's leadership "appears to be proud of its ability to kill people."

Zelenskyy wrote, "Our warriors shot down the majority of the drones, but not all of them." He vowed to continue to strengthen the country's air defenses.

Ukraine is becoming increasingly wary that as winter approaches Russia will conduct drone and missile attacks on energy infrastructure.