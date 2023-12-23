UN Security Council Adopts Gaza Aid Resolution

UN Security Council Adopts Gaza Aid Resolution

Dec. 23, 2023, 7:47 a.m.

The United Nations Security Council adopted a resolution on Friday to boost humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip. Thirteen countries voted in favor; the US and Russia abstained.

The resolution was proposed by the United Arab Emirates. Delegates had spent the entire week unable to agree on the wording and put off a vote four times.

The final draft calls for "unhindered" humanitarian access. In line with US demands, it excludes the word "ceasefire." Instead, it calls for creating "conditions for a sustainable cessation of hostilities."

US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield had rushed to Washington to discuss with President Joe Biden amendments to the original draft. She said it took "many, many long nights of negotiating" to get the text right.

She added that the council has provided "a glimmer of hope" but also that she is "appalled" it does not condemn Hamas militants for their attacks on October 7.

Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia criticized the US for wording that he and other members have called "ambiguous." He said Washington is playing an "extremely underhanded game" of forcing into the text an "essential license" for Israel to kill Palestinian civilians in Gaza.

Thousands of trucks carrying aid are stalled at the Gaza border while tens of thousands of civilians are suffering through what the UN calls "catastrophic levels" of hunger. Officials are reiterating the need for an immediate ceasefire.

Agencies

‘Nothing Can Possibly Justify Horrific Terror Attacks’ By Hamas On Oct. 7: UN Chief
Dec 23, 2023
Hamas Says No Hostage Negotiations Unless Fighting IGaza Stops; Israel: No Chance
Dec 22, 2023
China Bans Rare-earth Tech Exports Amid US Chip Controls
Dec 22, 2023
Prime Minister Dahal Asked Ministers To Achieve The Target
Dec 21, 2023
Israel Says It’s Nearing End Of Ground Offensive In North Gaza
Dec 21, 2023

More on International

‘Nothing Can Possibly Justify Horrific Terror Attacks’ By Hamas On Oct. 7: UN Chief By Agencies 6 hours, 40 minutes ago
Hamas Says No Hostage Negotiations Unless Fighting IGaza Stops; Israel: No Chance By Agencies 1 day, 7 hours ago
China Bans Rare-earth Tech Exports Amid US Chip Controls By Agencies 1 day, 7 hours ago
Israel Says It’s Nearing End Of Ground Offensive In North Gaza By Agencies 2 days, 6 hours ago
White House Ups Pressure On Israel To End ‘High-intensity’ Fighting In Gaza Soon By Agencies 1 week, 1 day ago
China, Russia Stage Another Joint Air Patrol Over Sea of Japan, East China Sea By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago

The Latest

BFIN-PHDCCI India-Nepal Centre Organized “Nepal BFSI Summit 2023” at Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 23, 2023
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely In Hilly Regions Of Karnali And Suduur Paschim By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 23, 2023
Japanese Ambassador To Nepal Kikuta Yutaka Hands Over 2023 Foreign Minister’s Commendation to JAAN By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 22, 2023
Nepal-Sri Lanka Joint Commission Meeting Concluded By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 22, 2023
South Asian University To Get Chairman From Pakistan And President From India By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 22, 2023
Nepal Hosts A Program To Celebrate 100 Years Of Nepal-UK Friendship Treaty By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 22, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 09, December.15,2023 (Mangishr,29. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 08, December.01,2023 (Mangishr,15. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 07, November.10,2023 (Kartika,24. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 06, October.13,2023 (Ashoj,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75