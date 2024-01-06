Israeli Army Hits Over 100 Hamas Targets As Battles Rage In Gaza; Rocket Hits Sderot Building

Military destroys rocket launchers in Hamas stronghold of Khan Younis, Pursues Terror Squad Attempting To Attack Tank In Central Gaza’s Al-Bureij

The Israel Defense Forces said Friday it carried out strikes on more than 100 Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip over the past day, hitting a range of facilities used by the terror group, as intense battles continued in the central and southern areas of the enclave.

The strikes in Gaza, carried out by air, sea and ground forces, hit Hamas command centers, launch positions, weapons depots and other infrastructure, according to the IDF.

Meanwhile, rocket sirens blared north of the Gaza border on Friday.

One rocket hit a building in the southern city of Sderot, a spokeswoman for the city said. A second rocket fell outside of the city. No injuries were reported, although the building was damaged in the direct impact.

Rocket fire has drastically declined as the army has tightened its control over the Strip, but the military has warned that the terror group still has capabilities to launch projectiles into Israel.