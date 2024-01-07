Hezbollah Fires Dozens Of Rockets In ‘Initial Response’ To Killing Of Hamas Leader

Salvo of more than 40 projectiles sets off alarms in 90 Israeli communities; no injuries in strikes that targeted Mount Meron area; IDF hits terror infrastructure in response

The rocket salvo triggered incoming rocket and drone alerts in 90 communities across northern Israel, but the IDF said only the Mount Meron area was targeted.

Video circulating on social media showed smoke in a number of areas in the national park.

An hour later, sirens were again triggered in 40 communities in northern Israel, as several more projectiles were fired by Hezbollah at the Metula and Margaliot areas on the border.

In the afternoon, several more missiles were fired by Hezbollah at the northern communities of Yiftah and Avivim, with no reports of injuries.

The army said it struck a terror cell in southern Lebanon, responsible for some of the rocket launches at Mount Meron.

Later, the IDF said it carried out several waves of airstrikes on Hezbollah sites in Lebanon in response to the attacks on northern Israel.

In the first wave, the IDF said it hit targets in Ayta ash-Shab, Yaroun, and Ramyah, including rocket launch positions, military sites, and other infrastructure used by the terror group.

In a second wave, the IDF said fighter jets carried out strikes on two “significant” military compounds belonging to Hezbollah.

The sites, according to the IDF, housed infrastructure used by Hezbollah’s air defense unit.

The IDF said fighter jets and other aircraft hit further Hezbollah sites in southern Lebanon’s Rab el-Thalathine, Ramyah, Meiss el-Jabal, and Ayta ash-Shab.

The targets included Hezbollah cells, rocket launch positions, a command center, and other infrastructure used by the terror group, according to the IDF.

The IDF said a drone also struck the cell behind the later attack on Metula.

Amid the Israeli Air Force’s strikes, the IDF said Hezbollah fired a surface-to-air missile at an Israeli military drone over Lebanon, which did not hit the device.

Source: The Times of Israel