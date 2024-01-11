PM Prachanda To Visit Uganda To Participate In NAM

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' is visiting Uganda on 19 January to participate in the 19th Summit of the member countries of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).
Minister for Communication and Information Technology, Rekha Sharma, informed the press about this while making public the decisions of the Council of Ministers on Wednesday.
Leading a Nepali delegation, PM Prachanda will attend the NAM Summit in Kampala, Uganda's capital, on 19-20 January.
Similarly, Minister for Foreign Affairs NP Saud will attend the foreign ministers meeting of the NAM members to be held on 17-18 in Kampala while the foreign secretary will take part in the office bearers meeting of the NAM to be held on 15-16 January, according to the Cabinet decision.
