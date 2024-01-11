PM Prachanda To Visit Uganda To Participate In NAM

Jan. 11, 2024, 9:04 a.m.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' is visiting Uganda on 19 January to participate in the 19th Summit of the member countries of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).

Minister for Communication and Information Technology, Rekha Sharma, informed the press about this while making public the decisions of the Council of Ministers on Wednesday.

Leading a Nepali delegation, PM Prachanda will attend the NAM Summit in Kampala, Uganda's capital, on 19-20 January.

Similarly, Minister for Foreign Affairs NP Saud will attend the foreign ministers meeting of the NAM members to be held on 17-18 in Kampala while the foreign secretary will take part in the office bearers meeting of the NAM to be held on 15-16 January, according to the Cabinet decision.

