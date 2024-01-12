Hamas Used Over 6,000 Tons Of Cncrete, 1,800 Tons Of Steel For Gaza Tunnels: Israeli Defense Forces

Hamas Used Over 6,000 Tons Of Cncrete, 1,800 Tons Of Steel For Gaza Tunnels: Israeli Defense Forces

Jan. 12, 2024, 8:09 a.m.

Hamas used more than 6,000 tons of concrete and 1,800 tons of steel for the hundreds of kilometers of tunnels it built beneath the Gaza Strip, the IDF said Thursday, citing new intelligence. It also revealed new video footage of a tunnel in southern Gaza’s Khan Younis where it believes hostages were previously held by the terror group.

The IDF said information recovered by troops in Gaza, along with the hundreds of underground passages that have been investigated so far, indicated that Hamas invested tens of millions of dollars in its tunnels project.

“The Hamas terror organization chose to invest these precious resources in building a terror infrastructure used to harm Israeli citizens and IDF forces, while cynically exploiting the civilian population in the Gaza Strip,” the IDF said.

held by terrorists in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, on January 10. 2024. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

Hamas used more than 6,000 tons of concrete and 1,800 tons of steel for the hundreds of kilometers of tunnels it built beneath the Gaza Strip, the IDF said Thursday, citing new intelligence. It also revealed new video footage of a tunnel in southern Gaza’s Khan Younis where it believes hostages were previously held by the terror group.

The IDF said information recovered by troops in Gaza, along with the hundreds of underground passages that have been investigated so far, indicated that Hamas invested tens of millions of dollars in its tunnels project.

“The Hamas terror organization chose to invest these precious resources in building a terror infrastructure used to harm Israeli citizens and IDF forces, while cynically exploiting the civilian population in the Gaza Strip,” the IDF said.

Amid the ground operation in Gaza, now nearing its 100th day, the IDF has been operating to demolish Hamas’s main tunnel networks.

War erupted between Israel and Hamas after the terror group’s October 7 massacres, which saw some 3,000 terrorists burst across the border by land, air and sea, killing some 1,200 people and seizing over 240 hostages of all ages — mostly civilians.

Vowing to destroy the terror group, Israel launched a wide-scale military campaign in Gaza, which the Hamas-run health ministry has said killed over 23,000 people since. These figures cannot be independently verified, and are believed to include both civilians and Hamas members killed in Gaza, including as a consequence of terror groups’ own rocket misfires. The IDF says it has killed over 8,500 operatives in Gaza, in addition to some 1,000 terrorists inside Israel on October 7.

Several hostages freed in a ceasefire deal in late November described being held inside tunnels, which Hamas has laid throughout the Gaza Strip and which Israel says have long been used to smuggle weapons and fighters throughout the enclave.

On Wednesday, the military took journalists from international outlets to see the tunnel, and said that so far in the Khan Younis area, troops have uncovered more than 300 tunnel shafts leading to major Hamas tunnels in the area. More than 100 tunnels have so far been destroyed or rendered inoperable.

The city, Gaza’s second-largest, has become the focus of Israel’s campaign against Hamas in recent weeks. On Wednesday’s tour for journalists, no residents appeared to be in the area. Israel has ordered residents to evacuate portions of the city as it proceeds with the offensive.

Visiting the border with southern Gaza on Thursday, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant indicated that Israel was still in full fighting mode in Khan Younis.

Agencies

Israel Continues Offensives On Hamas And Hezbollah
Jan 11, 2024
Neal Imported More From Tatopani Customs
Jan 10, 2024
Blinken Seeks Quick End To Israel-Hamas Fighting
Jan 10, 2024
National Assembly Elections: Fifty-two Aspirants In Fray For 19 Seats
Jan 09, 2024
Israel Defense Spokesperson Says War With Hamas Has ‘Shifted A Stage’ To Less Intense Combat
Jan 09, 2024

More on International

Israel Continues Offensives On Hamas And Hezbollah By Agencies 1 day, 5 hours ago
Blinken Seeks Quick End To Israel-Hamas Fighting By Agencies 2 days, 5 hours ago
Israel Defense Spokesperson Says War With Hamas Has ‘Shifted A Stage’ To Less Intense Combat By Agencies 3 days, 5 hours ago
Hamas Using North Korean Weapons, South Korea's Intelligence Agency Says By Agencies 3 days, 5 hours ago
Al Jazeera Journalists Killed In Car With Drone-operating Terror Operative: Israeli Army By Agencies 4 days, 5 hours ago
Japan Earthquake: 128 People Confirmed Dead In Japan's Ishikawa Prefecture By Agencies 4 days, 6 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal’s Foreign Exchange Reserve Up By 14.8%, By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 12, 2024
Prithvi Narayan Shah’s 302 Birthday And National Unity Day Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 12, 2024
FNCCI Welcome The Government Decision To Solve Power Tariff Disputes By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 12, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Madhesh and Hilly Areas Of Bagmati, Koshi And Karnali Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 12, 2024
RUWDUC And WVI -Nepal Share Achievements And Learning’s Of End Child Marriage Campaign By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 11, 2024
KOICA Dispatches Two Korean Volunteers Arrived In Nepal Aiming To Contribute To Its Overseas Development Assistance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 11, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 10, December.29,2023 (Poush,13. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 09, December.15,2023 (Mangishr,29. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 08, December.01,2023 (Mangishr,15. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 07, November.10,2023 (Kartika,24. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75