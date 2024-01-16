Intense Fighting Is Over In Northern Gaza, Will Soon End In Khan Younis Too: Israeli Defense Minister Gallant

Intense Fighting Is Over In Northern Gaza, Will Soon End In Khan Younis Too: Israeli Defense Minister Gallant

Jan. 16, 2024, 8:47 a.m.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on Monday that the “intensive phase” of Israel’s ground offensive in northern Gaza has ended, and it will soon be over in the Khan Younis area of the Strip’s south as well.

Troops have been carrying out operations at a lower intensity in northern Gaza, after the military said it had defeated all of Hamas’s battalions in the area. The soldiers have been working to locate the remaining Hamas sites and kill or capture the terror group’s last operatives.

“Three months ago, together with the IDF chief of staff, director of the Shin Bet, and IDF generals, I presented to the cabinet the war plan in the Gaza Strip and its ties to other arenas. We made it clear that the intensive maneuvering stage would last for approximately three months,” Gallant said.

“We adapt our operations on the ground in accordance with the reality on the ground, as it becomes clearer to us, in accordance with military achievements, with the destruction of the enemy [Hamas], and in accordance with our intelligence,” Gallant said

Agencies

NOC Has Reduced The Fuel Prices
Jan 16, 2024
Maldives Asks India To Pull Troops Out By Mid-March
Jan 16, 2024
Solid-fuel Intermediate-range Ballistic Missile Test Successful: North Korea
Jan 15, 2024
Israel PM Netanyahu: Fighting Hamas For 'Many More Months'
Jan 15, 2024
Melamchi Water Will Be Distributed In Kathmandu From Tomorrow: Minister Yadav
Jan 14, 2024

More on International

Maldives Asks India To Pull Troops Out By Mid-March By Agencies 15 hours, 13 minutes ago
Solid-fuel Intermediate-range Ballistic Missile Test Successful: North Korea By Agencies 1 day, 15 hours ago
Israeli Defense Forces Chief Says Military Pressure Is Key To Freeing More Hostages By Agencies 2 days, 14 hours ago
Lai Wins Taiwan's Presidency, But His Ruling DPP Loses Majority In Parliament By Agencies 2 days, 15 hours ago
US, UK Launches Fresh Strike On Houthis By Agencies 3 days, 15 hours ago
Hamas Used Over 6,000 Tons Of Cncrete, 1,800 Tons Of Steel For Gaza Tunnels: Israeli Defense Forces By Agencies 4 days, 15 hours ago

The Latest

GLOBAL IME BANK: Nepali Global Brand By A Correspondent Jan 16, 2024
BOOK: On BP Ideology By A Correspondent Jan 16, 2024
NOC Has Reduced The Fuel Prices By Agencies Jan 16, 2024
Weather Forecast: Generally To Partially Cloudy In The Hilly Areas Of Karnali, Koshi And Sudur Paschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 16, 2024
Beyond Borders: Global Value Chains (GVCs) Role in Empowering Emerging Economies By LS Ghimire and Bindeswar Prasad Lekhak Jan 15, 2024
The World Bank And MoFA Host Events On Hedging Strategies By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 15, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 11, January.12,2023 (Poush,27. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 10, December.29,2023 (Poush,13. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 09, December.15,2023 (Mangishr,29. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 08, December.01,2023 (Mangishr,15. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75