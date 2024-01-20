Iran, Pakistan Seek To Ease Tensions Following Attacks

Iran and Pakistan are trying to ease tensions following a series of deadly military attacks earlier this week. Their foreign ministers held talks by phone.

The two sides traded blame after Iran launched missiles and drones into Pakistan on Tuesday, and Pakistan struck back on Thursday. They accused each other of harboring terrorists.

On Friday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian spoke with his Pakistani counterpart, Jalil Abbas Jilani. They agreed to "de-escalate" the situation and cooperate against terrorism.

Amir-Abdollahian said focusing on security and military collaboration is "appropriate." Jilani said respect for sovereignty must "underpin" that cooperation.

Pakistan responded to the attacks by expelling the Iranian ambassador and recalling its envoy from Tehran. However, Pakistani media outlet Geo News said that, after a security meeting on Friday, it is expected to allow those diplomats to return to their posts.