Hamas still has enough munitions to continue fighting Israel for months: WSJ

A major newspaper in the United States says US intelligence agencies estimate that the Palestinian group Hamas "still has enough munitions to continue striking Israel and Israeli forces in Gaza for months."

The Wall Street Journal published an article about the estimate on Sunday.

The story says the US also estimates that Hamas had up to 30,000 fighters before the war, with 20 to 30 percent of them killed by Israeli forces after the fighting began. The article says the toll "falls short so far of Israel's goal of destroying the group and shows its resilience."

The article also quotes a US official as saying the United States estimates around 11,000 militants have been wounded and that "many of those could eventually return to the battlefield."

Another article, also carried by The Wall Street Journal on Sunday, says, "The US, Egypt and Qatar are pushing Israel and Hamas to join a phased diplomatic process" that would eventually lead to an end to the war in Gaza. It cites diplomats involved in mediating the talks.

The story says mediators proposed a 90-day, three-phase plan that would pause fighting for an unspecified number of days.

The article says the first phase would involve Hamas releasing all Israeli civilian hostages and Israel releasing hundreds of Palestinian prisoners. Israel would also withdraw forces from Gaza's towns and cities and double the amount of aid entering the enclave.

The story says the second phase would see Hamas free female Israeli soldiers and turn over bodies, while Israel would release more Palestinians.

The article quotes Egyptian officials as saying the third phase would involve the release of Israeli soldiers and fighting-age men Hamas considers soldiers, while redeploying some Israeli forces outside the current borders of the Gaza Strip.

The article quotes people briefed on the talks over the proposal as saying negotiations are "set to continue in Cairo in coming days." But it remains unclear whether the negotiations will achieve a breakthrough.

Israel continued its military offensive in Khan Younis and other parts of Gaza on Sunday. Health officials in the enclave say 178 people have been killed over the past 24 hours, raising the overall death toll to 25,105.