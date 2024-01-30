Foreign Minister Saud Launch the Program to Commemorate 50 Anniversary of Diplomatic Relations between Nepal and Republic Of Korea

Minister of Foreign Affairs Narayan Prasad Saud Nepal and Nepalese are proud to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic relationship with the Republic of Korea.

Addressing the program to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of Diplomatic Relations between the Republic of Korea and Nepal and Launching Ceremony of a Commemorative Logo and Book on Success Stories after the EPS program, Foreign Minister Saud said that Nepal always gives high priority to its relations with South Korea.

He acknowledged the financial and technical support provided by the Republic of Korea helped Nepal to improve the living conditions of its people. He thanked the government and the people of the Republic of Korea for this generous support.

Minister Saud has also highlighted the importance of employment provided by Korea to Nepali workers under EPS and the contribution of Nepali returnees in Nepal’s economic progress. He urges Korean investors to invest in Nepal.

During the event, Chief Guest, Minister Saud also appreciated that the two countries have been closely cooperating in various fields, including the economy, employment, education, and people-to-people exchanges since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1974 and there shall be further cooperation between the two countries in the future.

Kewal Prasad Bhandari, Secretary of Ministry of Labor, Employment, and Social Security, said that over Korea is a very attractive market for Nepali migrant workers in terms of safety and earnings. He said that Korea has made big progress in the last 50 years, placing itself as a country highly skillful and top in the technology sector.

Secretary Bhandari said that the two countries have seen much progress and change in the last fifty years. He said economic prosperity and progress is also benefiting Nepal as many big Korean companies are investing in Nepal.

Ambassador of the Republic of Korea Park Taeyoung to It is both an honor and a privilege to stand before you today on this momentous occasion – the launch of the 50th-anniversary logo and slogan commemorating the diplomatic ties between the Republic of Korea and Nepal and another launch of a fascinating book about the inspiring success stories of businessmen who after working in Korea, returned to Nepal to start their own businesses.

“This significant milestone not only marks a journey of shared history but also stands as a testament to the enduring strength of the bond between our two countries. Fifty years ago, our countries embarked on a journey of friendship, understanding, and collaboration. Today, as we reflect on the past five decades, we can take pride in the progress we have achieved together. The journey of the last 50 years is a story of shared values, mutual respect, and a commitment to building a better future for our people,” said the ambassador.

Park Taeyoung announced that the Embassy will be organizing various programs in cultural, economic and development areas to commemorate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties this year in 2024.He also expressed that through the mutual cooperation programs, the close ties will be further deepened and the bilateral relation between the two countries will reach to a new height.

Mooheon Kong, Country Director of KOICA Nepal, highlighted the KOICA’s support in Nepal’s development. He presented how KOICA has been supporting Nepal’s development endeavors.

The diplomatic relations between the Republic of Korea and Nepal were established in 1974. This year – 2024, marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The logo incorporates “50 Years” to mark the 50th anniversary with the colors and elements of the flags of both countries - Korea and Nepal. The slogan “Everesting Friendship – Korea-Nepal 50th Anniversary” is composed of a combination of “Mt. Everest,” representing Nepal, and the word “Everlasting” to promote the eternal friendship and partnership between the two countries.

Organized by the Republic of Korea, the program was hosted to celebrate this occasion, the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Nepal organized the Launching Ceremony of the Commemorative Logo and Book on Success Stories after EPS program on January 30, 2024, at Yak and Yeti Hotel.

The commemorative logo to mark the 50th Anniversary of Diplomatic Relations between the Republic of Korea and Nepal was unveiled by the high-level officials of the Government of Nepal and the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Nepal, Park Taeyoung, during the ceremony. The logo shall be jointly used by the Embassy of the Republic of Korea and the Government of Nepal for the programs related to Korea.

Furthermore, the Book includes the success stories of 26 Nepali returnees who have successfully established their businesses in Nepal with the help of the skills learned from the Republic of Korea through various programs such as the Employment Permit System (EPS). The book is a collection of success stories of 7 Nepali Returnees in the Manufacturing sector, 6 in the Agriculture sector, 8 in the Service sector and 5 in the Education sector. The Embassy firmly believes that this will further inspire and encourage more Nepali Returnees from the Republic of Korea.

The Republic of Korea and Nepal have established cordial relations with steady growth in exchanges of mutual cooperation in multiple areas including economy, infrastructure, development and employment since the establishment of diplomatic ties.