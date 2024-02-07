Minister Saud Leaving For Australia Today

Minister for Foreign Affairs, Narayan Prakash Saud, is leaving for Perth, Australia, on Wednesday to participate in the 7th Indian Ocean Conference being jointly organized by the Government of Australia and India Foundation from February 9 to 10.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Minister Saud is scheduled to address the Conference being organised on the theme, ‘Towards a Stable and Sustainable Indian Ocean,’ on February 10.

While in Perth, FM Saud will hold a bilateral meeting with Penny Wong, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Australia.

In the margins of the Conference, he is also scheduled to hold meetings with participating heads of delegation from friendly countries.

Likewise, the Foreign Minister will visit Wellington, New Zealand, for a bilateral meeting with his counterpart there, Winston Peters on February 14. The meeting will be preceded by the Second Foreign Ministry Consultation Meeting between the senior officials of the Ministries.

FM Saud is accompanied by his spouse Jyotshna Adhikari Saud and officials of the MoFA. Ambassador of Nepal to Australia, Kailash Raj Pokharel, will also join the Nepali delegation. The Minister will return to Kathmandu on February 15.