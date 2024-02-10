Israeli PM Says IDF Must Operate In Rafah, But Will Let Civilians Evacuate First

Amid US alarm, Netanyahu says it’s ‘impossible to achieve war goal and leave 4 Hamas battalions’ in southern Gaza city; Sinwar ‘out of contact’ for 10 days; numerous gunmen killed

Feb. 10, 2024, 9:10 a.m.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu indicated Friday that the over one million civilians who have crowded into the southern Gaza city of Rafah will be able to evacuate before the Israel Defense Forces begins operating there.

The statement came amid US statements that Israel has not conducted the pre-operational planning necessary to ensure that civilians will be kept out of harm’s way and that failure to do so risks “disaster.”

Netanyahu’s office said in a statement that he had instructed the IDF and defense establishment to present the cabinet with plans for both the evacuation of the Palestinian civilian population from the southern Gaza Strip and the dismantlement of Hamas’s battalions in the Rafah area.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu indicated Friday that the over one million civilians who have crowded into the southern Gaza city of Rafah will be able to evacuate before the Israel Defense Forces begins operating there.

The statement came amid US statements that Israel has not conducted the pre-operational planning necessary to ensure that civilians will be kept out of harm’s way and that failure to do so risks “disaster.”

Netanyahu’s office said in a statement that he had instructed the IDF and defense establishment to present the cabinet with plans for both the evacuation of the Palestinian civilian population from the southern Gaza Strip and the dismantlement of Hamas’s battalions in the Rafah area.

“It is impossible to achieve the war goal of eliminating Hamas and leave four Hamas battalions in Rafah,” the statement said.

“On the other hand, it is clear that a massive operation in Rafah requires the evacuation of the civilian population from the combat zones,” it added.

More than 1.3 million Palestinians are estimated to be sheltering in the Rafah area, after the IDF issued evacuation warnings from northern Gaza and other areas in the Strip amid its ground offensive against Hamas. Unable to leave the tiny Palestinian territory, many are living in makeshift tent camps or overflowing UN-run shelters.

“There is a sense of growing anxiety, growing panic in Rafah because basically people have no idea where to go,” Philippe Lazzarini, the head of the UN Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA, said Friday.

The Palestinian presidency said what it called Netanyahu’s plans for a military escalation in Rafah aimed to displace the Palestinian people from their land.

“Taking this step threatens security and peace in the region and the world. It crosses all red lines,” said the office of Mahmoud Abbas.

Netanyahu this week rejected a ceasefire proposal from Hamas, saying its demands were “delusional,” after the terror group proposed a truce plan that would see a four-and-a-half-month ceasefire during which hostages would be freed in three stages, and which would lead to an end to the war. The Hamas proposal would have seen Israeli troops withdraw from Gaza with the terror group still intact ruling the Strip, as well as the release of 1,500 prisoners from Israeli jails, a third of whom are serving life sentences. It made other various demands of Israel.

Agencies

Sonam Lhosar Being Observed Today
Feb 10, 2024
Russian Tourists Head For North Korea In Another Sign Of Closer Ties
Feb 10, 2024
Israel Backing Off Hostage Talks Unless Hamas Drops ‘Delusional’ Demands: Official
Feb 09, 2024
North Korea Funds Weapons Programs With Cyber Attacks: UN Experts
Feb 09, 2024
Balkrishna Sama Remembered
Feb 08, 2024

More on International

Russian Tourists Head For North Korea In Another Sign Of Closer Ties By Agencies 12 hours, 22 minutes ago
Israel Backing Off Hostage Talks Unless Hamas Drops ‘Delusional’ Demands: Official By Agencies 1 day, 13 hours ago
North Korea Funds Weapons Programs With Cyber Attacks: UN Experts By Agencies 1 day, 14 hours ago
Minister Saud Leaving For Australia Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 12 hours ago
South Korean Survey: Majority of North Korean Defectors Dislike Hereditary Leadership By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 12 hours ago
Israel Says Half Hamas Fighters Taken Out, Sinwar On Run By Agencies 4 days, 12 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal And Australia Signed TIFA Agreement By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 10, 2024
Foreign Minister Saud Extends Greetings On Chinese New Year, Year Of Dragon By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 10, 2024
Sonam Lhosar Being Observed Today By Agencies Feb 10, 2024
Today’s Weather: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Regions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 10, 2024
Bharat Raj Paudyal And Sanil Nepal Appointed Ambassador To Canada And Portugal Respectively By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 09, 2024
Foreign Minister Saud Held Biletral Meeting With Australian Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 09, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 12, January.26,2023 (Magh,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 11, January.12,2023 (Poush,27. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 10, December.29,2023 (Poush,13. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 09, December.15,2023 (Mangishr,29. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75