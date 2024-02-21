US Vetoes Latest Gaza Ceasefire Resolution At UN

Feb. 21, 2024, 8:58 a.m.

The United States has again vetoed a UN Security Council resolution that called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

Thirteen of the council's 15 member countries -- including Japan and France -- supported the Algerian-drafted resolution on Tuesday. Britain abstained.

It was the fourth time the United States has vetoed a Security Council resolution on Gaza since fighting began last October. In one such case, the US objected to an amendment.

US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said after the vote that the ceasefire resolution could not have laid the foundation for a sustainable peace and would have put sensitive negotiations in jeopardy.

She was referring to efforts by the US, Egypt and others to mediate a pause in fighting along with the release of hostages held by Hamas.

Thomas-Greenfield indicated that the United States will submit its own draft that would call for a temporary ceasefire, linked to the release of all hostages.

Some countries welcomed the United States' diplomatic efforts, but expressed disappointment that the Algerian-sponsored draft was voted down.

Russia's UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said the US veto has "condemned thousands more civilians in Gaza to death."

International concern is rising as Israel appears poised to launch a ground offensive in Rafah in southern Gaza where many civilians are taking shelter.

Agencies

