Nepal And Bangladesh Agree To Sign Electricity Trade Deal Soon: NEA

Feb. 23, 2024, 7:43 a.m.

The negotiations for electricity sales with Bangladesh have progressed positively, and an agreement to export electricity from Nepal to Bangladesh will be made soon.

The Nepal Power Authority and Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) have agreed to finalize the electricity sales agreement as soon as possible, with the aim of exporting electricity from Nepal to Bangladesh during the upcoming rainy season.

Negotiations for the sale of power between Nepal Power Authority and Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) have progressed positively.

An agreement to export electricity to Bangladesh from this year's rainy season will soon be made. On Thursday, the bid evaluation committee under the BPDB and the team led by Kulman Ghising, executive director of the authority, held a meeting in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

During the meeting, they discussed every point that should be included in the electricity sale agreement in detail and agreed to conclude the agreement soon. Kulman Ghising, Managing Director of Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA), was present at the meeting.

Ghising submitted a bid to BPDB, including the requested electricity sales results, in compliance with the regulation law. The proposals submitted were discussed in detail, and the agreement's key points were identified. Approval from higher authorities is required before purchasing electricity from Nepal during the next rainy season. Once the approval process is complete, the agreement will be finalized as soon as possible.

The authority has proposed exporting up to 40 megawatts of electricity to Bangladesh during the rainy season, from June 15th to November 15th, for five years. Nepal will export the electricity through India's Barampur-Veramara transmission line via the Dhalkebar-Muzaffpur 400 kV international transmission line.

