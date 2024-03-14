Russia Ready To Use Nuclear Weapons If Statehood Threatened: Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin says his country is ready for nuclear war if its sovereignty is threatened. His comment apparently was meant as a threat against Western countries that are helping Ukraine defend itself from Russian aggression.

Russia's presidential office on Wednesday released an interview between Putin and state-run media.

Putin was asked whether Russia is prepared for a nuclear war. He said that from a military-technical viewpoint, his country is ready. He stressed that his country would be willing to use nuclear and all other weapons if its sovereignty and independence are threatened.

Putin said he has not faced the need to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

Observers say Putin wanted to show himself as a strong leader to the Russian public before the presidential election from Friday through Sunday.