90 Hamas gunmen killed, over 300 nabbed in raid at Gaza’s Shifa Hospital: Israel Defense Force

90 Hamas gunmen killed, over 300 nabbed in raid at Gaza’s Shifa Hospital: Israel Defense Force

March 21, 2024, 7:41 a.m.

Operation at Strip’s largest medical center continues; senior officials in terror group’s emergency committee slain in Rafah airstrike

The Israel Defense Forces on Wednesday continued an operation against Hamas forces at Gaza City’s Shifa Hospital, with the military saying troops had killed more than 90 gunmen so far.

The operation, which began early Monday morning, was being carried out by the Navy’s Shayetet 13 commando unit, the 401st Armored Brigade, and other forces.

Troops raided the hospital, the largest medical center in the Gaza Strip, after Israeli intelligence indicated that Hamas operatives, including commanders, had returned to the complex to use it as a command center for planning attacks against Israel and troops in Gaza. It was previously raided by the military in November.

The Israel Defense Forces on Wednesday continued an operation against Hamas forces at Gaza City’s Shifa Hospital, with the military saying troops had killed more than 90 gunmen so far.

The operation, which began early Monday morning, was being carried out by the Navy’s Shayetet 13 commando unit, the 401st Armored Brigade, and other forces.

Troops raided the hospital, the largest medical center in the Gaza Strip, after Israeli intelligence indicated that Hamas operatives, including commanders, had returned to the complex to use it as a command center for planning attacks against Israel and troops in Gaza. It was previously raided by the military in November.

“Over the past day, the troops have eliminated terrorists and located weapons in the hospital area, while preventing harm to civilians, patients, medical teams and medical equipment,” the IDF said in a statement Wednesday morning.

The IDF said that hundreds of terror suspects had so far been questioned at the hospital complex by field interrogators of the Military Intelligence Directorate’s Unit 504 and the Shin Bet security agency.

He said another 300 suspects were also being questioned.

“We are talking about many [Palestinian Islamic Jihad] operatives, including battalion commanders, Hamas operatives, including political officials,” Hagari said.

Agencies

Vietnamese President Resigns After Just Over A Year
Mar 21, 2024
Chinese Ambassador Assured Finance Minister Pun To Start Second Phase Of Ring Road Expansion Soon
Mar 20, 2024
Hong Kong Legislature Passes Strict National Security Bill
Mar 20, 2024
Rainwater Harvesting Is A Key To Manage Water Needs: Minister Basnet
Mar 19, 2024
Israel, Hamas To Resume Talks, As Report Warns Of Famine In Gaza
Mar 19, 2024

More on International

Vietnamese President Resigns After Just Over A Year By Agencies 12 hours, 58 minutes ago
Hong Kong Legislature Passes Strict National Security Bill By Agencies 1 day, 12 hours ago
Israel, Hamas To Resume Talks, As Report Warns Of Famine In Gaza By Agencies 2 days, 12 hours ago
Kim Guides Firing Drill Of Super-large Multiple Rocket Launchers: North Korean Media By Agencies 2 days, 12 hours ago
Putin Wins Russia Presidential Election By Agencies 3 days, 12 hours ago
North Korea Launched At Least 2 Missiles: Japan Defense Ministry: By Agencies 3 days, 12 hours ago

The Latest

I Don't Have To Submit My Character Certificate To Anyone: Binod Chaudhary By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 21, 2024
Nepal-Germany Bilateral Consultation Mechanism Meeting Concluded By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 21, 2024
Nepal And The EU Reviewed The Progress Of EU’s Development Cooperation In Various Sectors By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 21, 2024
Weather Forecast: Light Rain With Thunder is Likely In Few Places Of Madhesh, Gandaki And Bagmati Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 21, 2024
The Wire Without A Current By Batu Uprety Mar 20, 2024
Nepal And European Union Held The 15th Meeting Of Joint Commission By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 20, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 15, March.10,2024(Falgun,27. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 14, February.23,2024 (Falgun,11. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 13, February.09,2024 (Magh,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 12, January.26,2024 (Magh,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75