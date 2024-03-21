Vietnamese President Resigns After Just Over A Year

Vietnam's ruling Communist Party has accepted the resignation of President Vo Van Thuong, making him the country's second ceremonial leader to step down in just over a year.

The party's top decision-making body, the Central Committee, announced on Wednesday that Thuong has resigned from leadership positions including president, Politburo member and member of the committee. It said his resignations were approved at an extraordinary session of the committee.

No details have been disclosed, but state-run media reported that Thuong has violated party regulations and that his stepping aside is a de facto dismissal.

In Vietnam, the presidency ranks second in the country's political hierarchy and is considered largely a figurehead role.

Thuong's resignation comes amid an anti-corruption campaign spearheaded by General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, who heads both the ruling party and the state.

The campaign has resulted in crackdowns on senior party and government officials.

In January last year, Thuong's predecessor, Nguyen Xuan Phuc, stepped down to take responsibility for a corruption scandal linked to the country's response to the coronavirus pandemic.