Vietnamese President Resigns After Just Over A Year

Vietnamese President Resigns After Just Over A Year

March 21, 2024, 7:47 a.m.

Vietnam's ruling Communist Party has accepted the resignation of President Vo Van Thuong, making him the country's second ceremonial leader to step down in just over a year.

The party's top decision-making body, the Central Committee, announced on Wednesday that Thuong has resigned from leadership positions including president, Politburo member and member of the committee. It said his resignations were approved at an extraordinary session of the committee.

No details have been disclosed, but state-run media reported that Thuong has violated party regulations and that his stepping aside is a de facto dismissal.

In Vietnam, the presidency ranks second in the country's political hierarchy and is considered largely a figurehead role.

Thuong's resignation comes amid an anti-corruption campaign spearheaded by General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, who heads both the ruling party and the state.

The campaign has resulted in crackdowns on senior party and government officials.

In January last year, Thuong's predecessor, Nguyen Xuan Phuc, stepped down to take responsibility for a corruption scandal linked to the country's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Agencies

90 Hamas gunmen killed, over 300 nabbed in raid at Gaza’s Shifa Hospital: Israel Defense Force
Mar 21, 2024
Chinese Ambassador Assured Finance Minister Pun To Start Second Phase Of Ring Road Expansion Soon
Mar 20, 2024
Hong Kong Legislature Passes Strict National Security Bill
Mar 20, 2024
Rainwater Harvesting Is A Key To Manage Water Needs: Minister Basnet
Mar 19, 2024
Israel, Hamas To Resume Talks, As Report Warns Of Famine In Gaza
Mar 19, 2024

More on International

90 Hamas gunmen killed, over 300 nabbed in raid at Gaza’s Shifa Hospital: Israel Defense Force By Agencies 13 hours, 5 minutes ago
Hong Kong Legislature Passes Strict National Security Bill By Agencies 1 day, 12 hours ago
Israel, Hamas To Resume Talks, As Report Warns Of Famine In Gaza By Agencies 2 days, 12 hours ago
Kim Guides Firing Drill Of Super-large Multiple Rocket Launchers: North Korean Media By Agencies 2 days, 12 hours ago
Putin Wins Russia Presidential Election By Agencies 3 days, 12 hours ago
North Korea Launched At Least 2 Missiles: Japan Defense Ministry: By Agencies 3 days, 12 hours ago

The Latest

I Don't Have To Submit My Character Certificate To Anyone: Binod Chaudhary By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 21, 2024
Nepal-Germany Bilateral Consultation Mechanism Meeting Concluded By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 21, 2024
Nepal And The EU Reviewed The Progress Of EU’s Development Cooperation In Various Sectors By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 21, 2024
Weather Forecast: Light Rain With Thunder is Likely In Few Places Of Madhesh, Gandaki And Bagmati Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 21, 2024
The Wire Without A Current By Batu Uprety Mar 20, 2024
Nepal And European Union Held The 15th Meeting Of Joint Commission By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 20, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 15, March.10,2024(Falgun,27. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 14, February.23,2024 (Falgun,11. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 13, February.09,2024 (Magh,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 12, January.26,2024 (Magh,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75