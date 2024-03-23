Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely In Gandaki, Kathmandu, Madhesh And Koshi Province

March 23, 2024, 7:24 a.m.

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country . Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi province and at a few places of Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province , chances of moderate rainfall at one or two places of Koshi province. Chances of light snowfall at a few places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province and Bagmati Province and at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Gandaki Province .

There will be partly cloudy throughout the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of Koshi province and hilly regions of Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province . Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province tonight.

