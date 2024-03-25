Russia, Ukraine May Intensify Offensives Following Moscow Attack

Russia, Ukraine May Intensify Offensives Following Moscow Attack

March 25, 2024, 7:42 a.m.

Russia and Ukraine may intensify their offensives following a terrorist attack on a concert hall in a Moscow suburb on Friday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin insinuated that Ukraine was involved in the mass shooting. Kyiv flatly denies any connection to the attack.

Ukraine's Air Force said on Sunday that Russia launched 57 cruise missiles and drones against the country and that it destroyed 43 of them.

There have been no reports of injury so far.

But the governor of Ukraine's western region of Lviv said two Kinzhal hypersonic missiles hit an energy-related facility, causing a fire.

Poland's armed forces said a Russian cruise missile launched at Lviv had violated Poland's airspace. It said the object entered Polish airspace in the east and stayed there for about 40 seconds before returning to Ukraine.

Warsaw said it will demand an explanation from Moscow.

Also on Sunday, the Ukrainian military said it hit two large Russian landing ships in attacks on the port city of Sevastopol in the Russian-occupied Crimea Peninsula.

Russia's state-run news agency reported that more than 10 Ukrainian missiles were fired at Crimea on Saturday. It said one person was killed by debris from the downed missiles, and four others were wounded.

Agencies

Two Hospitals In Southern Gaza Remain Besieged As Ceasefire Talks Stall
Mar 25, 2024
Finance Minister Pun Discuss With World Bank Office On Dudhkhoshi And Upper Arun
Mar 23, 2024
Sunkoshi-Marin Diversion: 12-km Tunnel Digging Completed; Breakthrough Closer
Mar 23, 2024
Blinken Urges Netanyahu Against Ground Assault On Rafah
Mar 23, 2024
Dozens Dead In Russia Concert Hall Shooting
Mar 23, 2024

More on International

Two Hospitals In Southern Gaza Remain Besieged As Ceasefire Talks Stall By Agencies 8 hours, 38 minutes ago
China-India rivalry: Nepal’s Political Shift tips scales in favour of Beijing By Junaid Kathju 1 day, 7 hours ago
Kremlin Says Arrests Made As Russia Attack Deaths Exceed 130 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 8 hours ago
Blinken Urges Netanyahu Against Ground Assault On Rafah By Agencies 2 days, 8 hours ago
Dozens Dead In Russia Concert Hall Shooting By Agencies 2 days, 8 hours ago
UN Chief Calls On EU Leaders To Support Gaza Ceasefire By Agencies 3 days, 8 hours ago

The Latest

VISIT OF KfW AND EIB TO NEPAL : Mission Matters By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 25, 2024
Holi Celebration In Madhesh Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 25, 2024
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur In Hilly Regions of Bagmati And Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 25, 2024
NEPAL BRITAIN SOCIETY: Pratima Pande's Leadership By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 24, 2024
The Nepal Britain Society Has Been Working To Strengthen Bilateral Relations By Pratima Pande Mar 24, 2024
Holi of Fagu Purnima 2024: Importance and Significance In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 24, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 15, March.10,2024(Falgun,27. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 14, February.23,2024 (Falgun,11. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 13, February.09,2024 (Magh,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 12, January.26,2024 (Magh,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75