Israel Approves Renewed Talks With Hamas

March 30, 2024, 8:27 a.m.

Israel says it will send a delegation for negotiations with Hamas in the days to come, as Israel's prime minister approves the resumption of ceasefire and hostage release talks.

The Israeli prime minister's office made the announcement in a statement issued on Friday.

It said Benjamin Netanyahu has "approved the next round of talks -- in the coming days -- in Doha and Cairo, with guidelines for moving forward in the negotiations."

Hamas has not objected to negotiations with Israel, increasing the likelihood that the talks will resume.

Qatar and others have been acting as mediators.

On Monday, Hamas effectively rejected proposals by Israel and mediators by reiterating its demand for a permanent ceasefire.

Israel dismissed the Palestinian group's demand, and negotiators suspended the talks.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces continued to carry out air raids across the Gaza Strip. Local media on Friday said at least 20 people, including women and children, were killed in intense Israeli bombings on Gaza City in the north as well as in the southern part of the enclave.

Gaza health authorities said on the same day that 71 people had been killed in the previous 24 hours, bringing the total death toll from the Israeli offensive to 32,623.

Agencies

