After Nearly Six Months Of War, Hostages’ Families Join With Anti-government Rallies

March 31, 2024, 8:42 a.m.

Tens of thousands of people turned out for mass protests across Israel on Saturday night as the weekly demonstrations in Tel Aviv by the hostages’ families took a dramatic turn after speakers called on attendees to “take to the streets” and join the anti-government protesters in the heart of the city, announcing an apparent discontinuation of the separate gathering.

Eli Albag, father of Hamas-held hostage Liri Albag, said there would be no more separate protests at Hostages’ Square in front of the Tel Aviv Museum of Art.

“This is the last Shabbat that we will be here,” he said. “We won’t meet here anymore, we will be in the streets… this is the moment where we turn off the lights.”

‘We will not meet here again,’ says father of abductee at Tel Aviv’s Hostages’ Square rally; tens of thousands at protests across Israel; over a dozen arrested in clashes with police.

