Russia Blames Ukraine For 2-day Drone Attacks On Nuclear Plant in Ukraine

Russia has blamed Ukraine for two straight days of drone attacks on the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine.

Ukraine denies the accusation, saying that Russia attacked the plant.

Russia said on the social media account of the nuclear plant on Monday that a Ukrainian drone was shot down over the plant, and it fell on the roof of the No. 6 reactor.

Russia's state nuclear agency, Rosatom, claimed on the previous day that Ukrainian drone attacks hit the dome of the No.6 reactor and other facilities, injuring three people.

The attacks have reportedly caused no serious damage to the facilities and radiation levels at the plant and the surrounding area have not changed.

The Russian foreign ministry said in a statement on Monday that, with support from the Western nations, Ukraine has embarked on the path of nuclear terror.

The ministry stressed that Russia intends to identify and prosecute those responsible for attacks on the nuclear facilities.

The Ukrainian government's Center for Countering Disinformation accused Russia of attacking the Zaporizhzhia plant with drones to fake a threat by Ukraine against the safety of the plant.