Embassy of Switzerland And Global IME Bank Signed Agreement For SIFEM Investment

Embassy of Switzerland In Nepal signed an agreement for the partnership with Global IME Bank for SIFEM’s second investment in Nepal.

“We're proud to share the news of SIFEM's second investment in Nepal! Partnership with Global IME Bank is a major milestone in enhancing investments in Nepal. Together, we aim to create tangible results and cultivate strong partnerships for a brighter tomorrow! #fromAidtoTrade #SwitzerlandforNepal,” writes Embassy in its Linkedin wall.

In presence of Ambassador of Switzerland to Nepal Dr. Danielle Meuwly , Chief Executive Officer of Global IME Bank Ratna Raj Bajracharya shared the agreement with Swiss Embassy.