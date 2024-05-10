Akshaya Tritiya: Importance And Significance In Nepal And India

Akshaya Tritiya is a significant festival in Nepal and India. This year, it will be celebrated on Friday, May 10.

.The day falls on the third lunar day of the bright half of the Hindu month of Vaishakha. "Akshaya" translates to eternal, while "Tritiya" means third. As the name suggests, it is believed that any auspicious activity or investment made on this day brings endless prosperity and good fortune. One of the most enduring traditions associated with Akshaya Tritiya is the purchase of gold.

In Nepal, Akshaya Tritiya has a peculiar. In the past, people donate sattu and sweet water to pedistrain. Sattu, which is made by roasted barely and water with raw sugar. It is believed that Sattu and sweet water is linked with Krishna and Sudama.

People visit the temple of Siva and other religious shrine. As this is the day believe to have married between Shiva and Parbati, many young couple gets marriage today.

It is believed that the distribution of sweet water mixed with raw sugar made of Sugarcane has linked with Adinath Rishabhdev ji who is he The first Tirthankara Adinath Rishabhdev ji had 13 months of fasting of the Lord with the juice of Ikshu (sugarcane).

In Sanskrit, 'Akshaya' means hope, prosperity, joy and success and 'Tritiya' means third. Every month the tritiya comes on the Shukla Paksha, but during the Shukla Paksha in Vaishakh, the tritiya is considered auspicious. This day holds special significance as the most celebrated muhurat. On this day, any auspicious work can be done - such as a wedding, home entrance, buying clothing, jewelery, houses, land and vehicles etc.

It is believed that on this day, pind daan or any kind of donation made for the Pitros results in renewable. Taking a bath in the Ganges on this day can get rid of all sins. The war of Mahabharata had ended on this day and the Dwapar Yuga had also ended on this day.

Ganga bathing has a special importance in Hinduism and after taking Ganga bath in Brahma Muhurta on the day of Akshay Tritiya, one should worship Lord Vishnu and Lakshmi and offer barley or wheat sattu, cucumber and gram dal. Brahmanas should eat food and donate to them.

The festival is dedicated to worshipping Goddess Lakshmi, who is associated with bringing wealth and prosperity in the lives of people.

Akshaya Tritya 2024: Origin and Significance In Nepal

Akshaya Tritiya is celebrated with great enthusiasm across Nepal and India. People prepare barely flour (Satu) and traditional sweet water (sarbat), and arrange marriage.

Vedic astrologers also consider Askshay Tritiya an auspicious day free from all malefic effects. As per Hindu Electional Astrology three lunar days, Yugadi, Akshaya Tritiya and Vijay Dashami don't need any Muhurta to start or perform any auspicious work as these three days are free from all malefic effects.

Many also visit temples, perform puja, and seek the blessings of the deities. Charitable activities, such as feeding the poor and donating to worthy causes, are also an integral part of the celebrations.

This day is believed to have great religious significance among Hindus and is considered one of the most auspicious days for new beginnings and auspicious activities such as buying gold, marriages, engagements, jobs, and new business ventures.

Overall, Akshaya Tritiya is a time to celebrate prosperity, wealth, and new beginnings. By following the traditional puja vidhi and engaging in auspicious activities, devotees seek the divine grace of Lord Vishnu, Goddess Lakshmi, and Lord Kubera.