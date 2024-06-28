Maithili International Film Festival Held In Janakpurdham

Maithili International Film Festival Held In Janakpurdham

June 28, 2024, 7:29 a.m.

A two-day Maithili International Film Festival was organised for the first time in Janakpurdham. The film festival aimed to promote films made in the Maithali language.

The festival, held on June 25 and 26 at Girija Hall in Janakpur, was jointly organised by Janakpurdham Sub-Metropolitan City and Lok Sanchar Janakpurdham.

Madhes Province Chief Minister Satish Kumar Singh said that the film festival would contribute to the development of the Maithili language, literature and culture.

Actor and director Nir Shah, who participated in the event, promoted by the Nepal Tourism Board (Kathmandu) and Film Development Board (Kathmandu), emphasised the inclusion of intercultural issues in films to strengthen unity in diversity and national unity.

Ramesh Ranjan Jha, the director of the festival, said that the event had created a platform for famous artists, writers, singers and directors working in the Maithili language.

During the festival, the documentaries Gumaki and Vidapat and feature films Aphawa and Rakta Tilak were screened.

Likewise, short films like Lalaka Pagu, Lotus Bloomsu and Samanantar were screened during the festival.

Director and coordinator of the festival Purendu K. Jha informed that discussions with directors and the interaction on topics like Maithali cinema production and business were held during the film festival. Likewise, the contemporary scenario and prospects of Mailthali cinema were discussed.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Foreign Minister Shrestha Directed Nepalese Ambassador To Give Economic Diplomacy A Top Priority
Jun 28, 2024
Weather Forecast: Generally To Mostly Cloudy, Light Rain Is Likely In Kathmandu
Jun 28, 2024
SEE Results Out; 47.86% Students Pass
Jun 27, 2024
Nepal And China Are Closer To Sign BRI Implementation Plan
Jun 27, 2024
Chandra Dhakal, FNCCI President, Urged The OPEC Fund For More Investment In Nepal
Jun 27, 2024

More on Festivals and Culture

Nepali Muslims Are Celebrating Bakra-Eid Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 4 days ago
Akshaya Tritiya: Importance And Significance In Nepal And India By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month, 2 weeks ago
Mata Tirtha Aunsi 2024: Mother’s Day Of Nepal And Its Importance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month, 3 weeks ago
Hanuman Jayanti 2024:Ritual And Significance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 months ago
A Review Of The Handwritten “Gita Saar” Written By Krishna Prasad Lacoul In 1967-68 B.S. By Shanker Man Singh 2 months, 1 week ago
Halesi Mahadev Temple and Ram Nawami Festival By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 months, 1 week ago

The Latest

Foreign Minister Shrestha Directed Nepalese Ambassador To Give Economic Diplomacy A Top Priority By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 28, 2024
Iranian Voters Cast Ballots In Presidential Election On Friday By Agencies Jun 28, 2024
Weather Forecast: Generally To Mostly Cloudy, Light Rain Is Likely In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 28, 2024
SEE Results Out; 47.86% Students Pass By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 27, 2024
Nepal And China Are Closer To Sign BRI Implementation Plan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 27, 2024
Chandra Dhakal, FNCCI President, Urged The OPEC Fund For More Investment In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 27, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 21, June.14,2024 (Jestha-32. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 20, May.24,2024 (Jestha-11. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 19, May.10,2024 (Baishak,28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 18, April.26,2024 (Baishak,14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75