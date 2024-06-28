Maithili International Film Festival Held In Janakpurdham

A two-day Maithili International Film Festival was organised for the first time in Janakpurdham. The film festival aimed to promote films made in the Maithali language.

The festival, held on June 25 and 26 at Girija Hall in Janakpur, was jointly organised by Janakpurdham Sub-Metropolitan City and Lok Sanchar Janakpurdham.

Madhes Province Chief Minister Satish Kumar Singh said that the film festival would contribute to the development of the Maithili language, literature and culture.

Actor and director Nir Shah, who participated in the event, promoted by the Nepal Tourism Board (Kathmandu) and Film Development Board (Kathmandu), emphasised the inclusion of intercultural issues in films to strengthen unity in diversity and national unity.

Ramesh Ranjan Jha, the director of the festival, said that the event had created a platform for famous artists, writers, singers and directors working in the Maithili language.

During the festival, the documentaries Gumaki and Vidapat and feature films Aphawa and Rakta Tilak were screened.

Likewise, short films like Lalaka Pagu, Lotus Bloomsu and Samanantar were screened during the festival.

Director and coordinator of the festival Purendu K. Jha informed that discussions with directors and the interaction on topics like Maithali cinema production and business were held during the film festival. Likewise, the contemporary scenario and prospects of Mailthali cinema were discussed.