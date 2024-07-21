Guru Purnima 2024: Timings, Rituals, And Significance

July 21, 2024, 8:40 a.m.

Today is Guru Purnima. Guru Purnima is celebrated on the full moon day or Purnima in the month of Ashadha of the Hindu calendar. It falls in the months of July-August on the English calendar. Guru Purnima 2024 date is July 21, Sunday. In 2024, Guru Purnima will be celebrated on July 21, Sunday.

Guru Purnima also spelled Guru Poornima is the day to commemorate the importance of the 'Guru' or the teacher in one's life. According to spiritual experts, it is the Guru who transcends an individual from the vicious cycle of life and death and helps realize the reality of the eternal 'aatma' or conscience.

Guru Purnima is celebrated every year and is dedicated to all teachers and professors who have Enlighted people. It was the birthday of the author of Mahabharata, Krishna Dwaipayan Vyasa.

Therefore this day is also celebrated as Vyasa Purnima. It is also said that Guru Purnima was the day on which Shiva became Adi Guru.

The famous sage, Ved Vyas had his birthday on Guru Purnima. The day is celebrated to hold respect and honor for the gurus or teachers who are responsible for bringing a great change in ones' life through his teachings.

According to the Buddhist, the full moon day marked the day when Lord Buddha addressed his first sermon after he attained enlightenment.

The sermon was delivered in Sarnath, a place found in Uttar Pradesh.

The famous sage who wrote Mahabharat was born on this day. So it is also famous as Vyasa Purnima in India.

