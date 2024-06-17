Nepali Muslims Are Celebrating Bakra-Eid Today

Nepali Muslims Are Celebrating Bakra-Eid Today

June 17, 2024, 10:23 a.m.

People from the Muslim community will celebrate Bakra-Eid, one of the biggest festivals of Muslims, by exchanging greetings and offering prayers at mosques today.T

his festival is also called Eid-al-Adha and commemorates the readiness of Abraham to sacrifice his son to honour his God’s command. It falls on the 70th day after Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

On this day, Muslims visit mosques and madrasas and offer prayers to Allah, recite Namaj and exchange greetings. They also observe a stringent dawn-to-dusk Roja (fast).

The government has declared public holiday for tomorrow to celebrate the festival during which Muslims sacrifice goats, camels and buffaloes to Allah. The sacrificed animal is divided into three parts; for the needy, neighbours and the family.The festival coincides with the Haj pilgrimage in Mecca and is celebrated for three days.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has said the Bakra Eid (Eid Al-Adha) has remained spectacular in prospering Nepal's religious diversity and enabling culture of tolerance and collaboration.

In a message of best wishes today on the occasion of Bakra Eid, the great festival of Islam religious people, Prime Minister Dahal said the festivals, including Bakra Eid are not the festival of particular community but have been established as national festival for Nepali community and Nepal having multiethnic, multilingual multicultural characters.

Stating that each festival has its own historical and special significance, pm Dahal said that festivals have been developed and established through the combined process of experience, education and knowledge gained by the human race during the course of life.

He expressed the belief that this festival, which is celebrated as a festival of mutual goodwill, would contribute to promoting social unity and harmony among all Nepalis and inspire in the national campaign to build national unity, prosperous and prosperous Nepal.

Prime Minister Dahal hoped that this festival would help in building a just and prosperous society by maintaining mutual unity, tolerance and harmony among all Nepalis.

