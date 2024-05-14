Global IME Bank Was Honored As The Best Bank By Global Finance Magazine

Global IME Bank Was Honored As The Best Bank By Global Finance Magazine

May 14, 2024, 8:20 a.m.

Global IME Bank has been honored with the Best Bank Award by Global Finance Magazine. Global Finance Magazine honored Global IME by selecting the best banks around the world.

According to the press release issued by Global IME, Somba and Global Finance Magazine has declared itself as the best bank in Nepal based on the criteria of reliability, financial resources mobilization, expansion of access, establishment of strategic relationships, development of business and customer friendly services, credit rating etc.

Global IME is the first bank in Nepal to be honored with this prestigious award by Global Finance.

The bank said that the honor received from Global Finance as the best bank of Nepal has made it more motivated to provide creative services in the future. The magazine honored the best banks in the Asia Pacific, Africa, Caribbean, Central America, Latin America, Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East, North America and Western Europe regions.

HSBC of Hong Kong, Bank of America, State Bank of India, China Construction of China, May Bank of Malaysia, Standard Chartered of Bangladesh, Metro of the Philippines and others have been honored.

