Trump guilty on all counts in NY criminal trial

A jury in New York has found former US President Donald Trump guilty of falsifying business records in an attempt to influence the outcome of the 2016 election. It made the decision on Thursday on the second day of deliberations.

Twelve jurors believed prosecutors' arguments that Trump covered up hush money paid to an adult film star. They found him guilty on all 34 counts. The decision makes him the first person ever to have served in the Oval Office to be convicted of a crime.

The prosecutors said Trump tried to cover up a 130,000-dollar payment to buy actor Stormy Daniels' silence about a sexual encounter.

After the verdict was handed down, Trump said: "We didn't do a thing wrong. I'm a very innocent man. And it's okay. I'm fighting for our country. I'm fighting for our Constitution."

Trump faces a sentence ranging from probation to four years in prison for each count. Sentencing is scheduled for July 11. He is expected to appeal the verdict, a process that could take months.

The conviction will not prevent Trump from running in the US presidential election in November. Meanwhile, he also faces charges in three other criminal cases.

President Joe Biden reacted on social media. He wrote that there's only one way to keep Trump out of the Oval Office -- "at the ballot box."