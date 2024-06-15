Bandipur Cable Car Opens For Public

Bandipur Cable Car has officially come into operation from Thursday. Ram Chandra Sharma, chairman of the Bandipur Cable Car and Tourism Limited, informed that they had received TUV certificate, ensuring compliance with international safety standards and had started operating it from Thursday.

He said that they had arranged 60 per cent discount on tickets for a week, making the round-trip cost at Rs. 360. With the operation of the cable car, tourists visiting Bandipur can now travel by cable car.

Earlier, the cable car was partially open on April 13 after performing the puja.

TUV Nord India, a subsidiary of TÜV Nord Germany, had supervised the project and provided the certificate. According to the TUV India, load testing of the cable car had been ongoing for a year by installing its mechanical components. They had provided the certificate after completing the testing in three phases.

According to Sharma, they brought the cable car into operation only after completing all preparations since the company had prioritised safety and quality. He said that the cable car passengers could experience an adventurous sensation akin to climbing a 90-degree vertical rock, which is expected to attract tourists.

The cable car covers a distance of 1,700 metres from the Cable Car Junction near Dumre Bazzar in Bandipur Rural Municipality-4 to the temple in seven minutes. According to the company, out of the 31 cable car cabins, 21 are passenger cabins. This cable car can carry 500 passengers per hour and will operate daily from 6 am to 11 pm in various shifts.